Former AG’s travel request denied

The Suva High Court has denied Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s application to travel overseas for medical treatment.

The former Attorney General appeared in court this morning.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo while delivering the ruling says the medical reports are not clear.

He says that it did not persuade him to accept the report.

The Chief Justice says Sayed-Khaiyum must remain in Fiji and attend trial.

He is charged alongside former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

More to follow.

