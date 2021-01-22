Formation of cyclone could be similar to TC Yasa

Two low-pressure systems are currently being monitored by the weather office with one expected to further develop.

Senior Forecaster Saki Waibuta says as stated earlier, the first low-pressure system is between Fiji and Vanuatu while the other system is between New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

“One of these two lows the TD04F and the low that is between Fiji and Vanuatu will dominate over the other and once this happens then we will be able to know where the exact formation will occur.”

Waibuta says when this occurs, the global models are showing the track will move south-south east between Fiji and Vanuatu.

He says this is similar to how TC Yasa was formed.

“If there was only one low it would be very definite like only 1 system but since there are two lows this two will take time but the global models most of them are predicting that it will head between Vanuatu and Fiji heading south-southeast.”

A heavy rain alert has been issued for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti group.

There’s also a risk of flash flooding.