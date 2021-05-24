Forgery investigations to be complete soon

The Fiji Police Force has not ruled out the possibility of collusion with some civil servants in the issuance of forged curfew passes.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says their investigations will look into all avenues that people may have used to obtain the forged documents.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are not limiting that. It is part of all those options and we want to do it quickly and take the people to task so we send a strong message that this is totally unacceptable.”

Police have become more stringent in their inspections of curfew passes after discovering that some individuals were using documents obtained fraudulently.

These passes are only issued to those classified as essential businesses whose employees need to travel between curfew hours.

There is also an investigation into people using vaccination cards belonging to other people.