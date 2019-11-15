Forests Ministry employees engage in tree planting

The Ministry of Forests is committing sixty percent of its employees towards the government’s tree planting initiative this year.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu highlighted this while launching the 2020 tree planting initiative for the central division in Nawaisomo Village in Naitasiri this morning.

Naiqamu says their employees will also help in the monitoring of illegal cutting of trees which is becoming a serious concern.

The Minister says the aim is to plant around 512,500 plants by the end of the year in the Central Division alone.

He has also encouraged landowners to plant trees that can be traded for money in the long run.

Naiqamu challenged the people of Naitasiri to plant 211,500 plants as a contribution to the target for the central division.

The government aims to plant 30 million trees in 15 years.