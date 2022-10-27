Forestry team to conduct training

[Source: Fijian Government]
The Ministry of Forestry is offering Fijians the opportunity to learn how to manually harvest trees.
In the next two weeks, a team from the ministry will be carrying out training at the forestry training center at Colo-i-Suva.
Fijians have been encouraged to participate as the training can boost their chances of finding employment locally and internationally.
According to the ministry, there is a demand for skills in the forestry and agriculture sector.
Participants will also be awarded certificates at the end of the training program.
