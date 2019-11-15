Forestry Sector lacks tax compliance: Vave

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services is starting to closely monitor activities within the Forestry Sector due to a lack of tax compliance.

FRCS says that out of the total taxpayers who should be paying their dues in the forestry industry, only 24 percent lodged their income tax returns and 43 percent lodged their VAT returns last year.

This has seen the country lose millions in tax revenue.

FRCS Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave says the forestry sector plays a vital role in Fiji’s economic, social and environmental wellbeing therefore FRCS will constantly monitor the growth and sustainability of the sector.

“These statistics clearly show us that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services has much work to do to help the industry to better understand their responsibilities through the development of targeted compliance strategies.”

The FRCS today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of forestry and Vave says this will enable them to monitor the overall tax compliance activities relating to the operators in the forestry sector.

“The MOU we signed today will be useful in the approval of monitoring the various forestry concessions given by the government, customs clearance matters relating to imports and exports.”

Ministry of Forestry’s Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says the forestry sector has put in new measures after its consultation with stakeholders as awareness creation is important to ensure taxpayers comply.

“It’s not so much about trying to zap companies and individuals, it’s about making all Fijians understand the nature of business operations and helping them to comply with it.”

The Forestry and Logging sector has a total of 444 taxpayers registered with the tax office.