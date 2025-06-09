Forestry on track for 30m tree goal

[file photo]

The Ministry of Forestry says it is on track to meet its target of planting 30 million trees in 15 years, with 19 million trees already planted since the initiative began in 2019.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu says the progress is encouraging and reflects strong national and communities support.

She says the Ministry continues tree-planting activities across Fiji and supports community nurseries, where trees are grown and can be sold back to the Ministry for reforestation projects in other areas.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu

“That is good progress, and it’s looking well for the years to come. The more trees we plant, or assist communities to plant, the more we contribute to this target,”

Bainivalu also acknowledged support from external partners, including aviation companies involved in tree-planting programs that contribute to the global reforestation movement.

The Ministry is encouraging more communities to get involved as the initiative continues until 2035.

