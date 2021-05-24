Forestry Ministry refers staff to FICAC

The Ministry of Forestry has referred some of its staff to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for compromising work ethics.

Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli revealed this during a roundtable discussion with the logging and the sawmilling Sector.

Baleinabuli says the government always wants compliance and urged the participants not to tempt the Forestry Officers carrying out inspections at logging and sawmilling companies.

Article continues after advertisement

He says anyone found breaching the law will be taken to task. Action will not only be taken against the company but the Forestry staff as well.

“We are dealing with some of the staff in the Ministry, people that we believe have not been very honest, have not done their work. We have reported a couple of cases to FICAC.”

He adds they have also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Police Force and have also written to FICAC to sign the same.

Baleinabuli says this is not done to stall the work of growing the economy but to re-emphasize the importance of the environment.