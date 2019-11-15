Forest Ministry to crack down illegal logging

The Forest Ministry now has resources to crack down on illegal logging.

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says this follows the new technology the ministry has in place to help address the issue.

Baleinabuli says Illegal logging has been a challenge for the ministry in previous years until date.

“When illegal logging takes place, the whole nation suffers the resource owners, first of all, suffer because they are being denied fair returns from their resource. They are the first group of people to suffer. The government suffers in the form of missed taxes, so the trees that are logged illegally are not taxed.”

With a new drone in place, Baleinabuli says it will now help in the monitoring of this illegal act.

Minister for Forest Osea Naiqamu says the new resources will also help the ministry to collate relevant data.

“The drone will be fully operationalized for monitoring, reporting, and verification of forest resources in the New Year as the officers finalize operation arrangements with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.”

Meanwhile, the ministry today launched its Annual Operation Plan for the fiscal Year 2019-2020.