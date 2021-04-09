Lau Chiefs focus on restorations

Forest and marine restoration, regeneration and the formalization of a Deed of Trust are some of the key points that were part of the deliberations for 13 traditional District Chiefs of Lau.

The training facilitated by Conservation International Fiji aims to highlight the need to support the province and the better management of its marine and forest resources.

Conservation International Fiji Director, Mere Lakeba says also part of the session was a tree planting demonstration on sandalwood conducted by the Ministry of Forestry.

“We also have our government partners who are also part of this Lau Seascape initiative that has come together this week to provide the much-needed information and build the capacity for our communities and our traditional leaders to understand a little bit more about resource management from Ridge to Reef to Ocean approach.”

The workshop also briefs the Chiefs with an update from Fiji Locally Managed Marine Areas Network on their work regarding marine protected areas established in the Lau Group.

The deliberations are a build-up to the launch of the Vanua o Lau Resource Declaration and the pledges of 50,000 trees towards the Ministry of Forests’ 30 Million Trees in 15 Years program and the Ministry of Fisheries Plant One Million Coral with the pledge of 200,000 corals tomorrow.