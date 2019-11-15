Foreigners to pay quarantine fees

The Health Ministry will be able to charge quarantine fees to foreigners who enter Fiji under COVID-19 protocols.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has tabled an amendment Bill which allows the Permanent Secretary for Health to make regulations on the necessary fees and charges.

Sayed-Khaiyum says under current requirements, taxpayers funds are used for all quarantine related costs for foreigners.

“At the moment under law, we have to pay for every single person under quarantine. When we put them up at the hotel, we have to pay for the hotel, meals et cetera.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says with yachts already coming into Fiji under the Blue Lane Initiative, local authorities are incurring costs.

He adds the Health Ministry will be able to charge tourists not only for hotel bills but related medical and quarantine services.

“Our navy, our RFMF bears costs so we need those to be paid by them (tourists) and not the Fijian taxpayer because that’s their choice to come to Fiji. So what this Bill does is allow the Minister through the PS to pass regulations and pass on those costs.”

The Minister adds there have been individuals with high net worth who have come to Fiji, who could have easily born the cost of quarantine and other services.

The Bill will be debated and voted upon this Thursday.