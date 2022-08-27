Foreign products threat to PAFCO

The increasing number of foreign canned tuna brands on local supermarket shelves due to the free trade agreement is a threat to Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka.

While making their submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, PAFCO Board Chair Mahmood Khan says they have been discussing the issue with relevant agencies at the same time to ensure they provide the best products for the local market.

Khan says they analyze every foreign product that comes onto the local shelf.

Article continues after advertisement

“We certainly find that as a threat on that particular aspect only about two weeks ago, we approach the Ministry of Trade relating to that matter because every time a new product comes into the market, we actually go and buy and bring it to our factory and test it in our labs etc to see what the contents are and so forth.”

PAFCO suffered a loss in 2018 and is positively getting back on track to achieve its target this year.

The Pacific Fishing Company has products including Sun Bell, Koro Sea, Ovalau Blue, Albacore Old Capital Premium, and Old Capital Special Tuna Flakes, to name a few..