Foreign objects found near aircraft exhaust

Fiji Airways has confirmed that foreign objects were found placed around the exhaust area of an A330 aircraft engine this morning at the Nadi International Airport.

In a statement this afternoon, a Fiji Airways Spokesperson, says the objects were found by Fiji Airways engineers undertaking pre-flight inspections.

Fiji Airways has reported the matter to Fiji Airports Limited and Police.

Police are currently investigating the discovery.

The A330 aircraft was swapped with another to operate a repatriation flight this morning, causing a delay to this service by an hour and 20 minutes.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fiji Airways is undertaking a thorough inspection of this particular A330 aircraft and all others parked at Nadi International Airport.