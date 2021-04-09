News
Foreign objects found near aircraft exhaust
April 15, 2021 4:02 pm
Fiji Airways has confirmed that foreign objects were found placed around the exhaust area of an A330 aircraft engine this morning at the Nadi International Airport.
In a statement this afternoon, a Fiji Airways Spokesperson, says the objects were found by Fiji Airways engineers undertaking pre-flight inspections.
Fiji Airways has reported the matter to Fiji Airports Limited and Police.
Police are currently investigating the discovery.
The A330 aircraft was swapped with another to operate a repatriation flight this morning, causing a delay to this service by an hour and 20 minutes.
Out of an abundance of caution, Fiji Airways is undertaking a thorough inspection of this particular A330 aircraft and all others parked at Nadi International Airport.