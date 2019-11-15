Foreign national charged with alleged murder of room-mates

The foreign national alleged to have murdered his two room-mates in Ba has been charged.

The 37-year-old accused has been charged with two counts of murder and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court this morning.

An investigation was underway over the weekend following the discovery of a man’s body in Rarawai Lane Ba on Saturday.

Police were alerted after a carrier driver tasked to load a drum saw what looked like blood and alerted Police.

A search conducted in a nearby canefield led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Yesterday, another body of a man also believed to be a former roommate of the accused was found.

Investigators managed to recover the second victim’s body which was buried about 100 meters away from their flat also in Rarawai Lane, Ba.

