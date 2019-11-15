Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Foreign national charged with alleged murder of room-mates

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 21, 2020 7:29 am
The foreign national alleged to have murdered his two room-mates in Ba has been charged.

The foreign national alleged to have murdered his two room-mates in Ba has been charged.

The 37-year-old accused has been charged with two counts of murder and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court this morning.

An investigation was underway over the weekend following the discovery of a man’s body in Rarawai Lane Ba on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Police were alerted after a carrier driver tasked to load a drum saw what looked like blood and alerted Police.

A search conducted in a nearby canefield led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Yesterday, another body of a man also believed to be a former roommate of the accused was found.

Investigators managed to recover the second victim’s body which was buried about 100 meters away from their flat also in Rarawai Lane, Ba.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.