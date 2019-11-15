Foreign national arrested for breaching restriction

A foreign national was among the forty-one people arrested for breaching the nationwide curfew.

The foreign national was found intoxicated with two others walking along Namuka Street in Samabula, Suva.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says there were a few reports of people found heavily intoxicated or returning from social gatherings oblivious to the fact that they were out during curfew hours.

Twenty people were arrested in the Southern Division, Western Division recorded fourteen reports, whereas the Northern and Eastern Divisions recorded five and two cases respectively.

The Police Chief says other arrests involved those who were found sitting around in public places without any valid reason.

He stresses the curfew remains in place until an official announcement is made.