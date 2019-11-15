Home

Foreign Ministry mourns passing of Teleni

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 1, 2020 12:20 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the late Esala Teleni as someone who could still be very instrumental in serving the Ministry and the government.

The former Commissioner of Police and diplomat died from a short illness on Friday night.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan, says Teleni who was also Fiji’s Ambassador to China and Papua New Guinea recently served as a Roving Ambassador, a job he did well.

“He was called in sick for a while, he was unwell but was recovering gradually until we got that message the previous night that he had left us. We are deeply saddened by this news and as a Ministry and the government we really would want him to serve and continue serving the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.”

Karan says they are assisting late Teleni’s family with funeral arrangements.

The funeral date is yet to be confirmed.

 

