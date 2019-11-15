Foreign Ministry keeps tabs on Fijians in India

The government has been in touch with Fijians stranded in India due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says given the global climate in relation to the Coronavirus, Fiji’s Foreign Ministry is keeping tabs on locals who are in India or other parts of the world.

“We have been in contact with them through our Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the moment as you are aware, there are many things happening around the world in terms of the lockdowns, the challenges in travel. I do know our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with our Embassy in India and the individuals concerned.”

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed that over 100 Fijians are in different parts of India either for medical purposes or for education.

Click here for more on COVID-19