News

Ministry committed in repatriating stranded Fijians

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 14, 2020 12:45 pm
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working closely with its diplomatic partners to coordinate chartered flights to repatriate Fijians stranded abroad. [Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working closely with its diplomatic partners to coordinate flights to repatriate Fijians stranded abroad.

The Ministry has been communicating vital information on repatriation flights to our nationals, leading arrangements on accommodation and travel, updates on health and travel advisories, protocol and visa arrangements.

In collaboration with the government, Ministry of Health, Department of Immigration and other stakeholders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have managed the safe return of 4000 Fijian nationals.

Through close collaboration with its High Commission in India, the Foreign Affairs Ministry have managed to repatriate 174 Fijians from India through two chartered flights.

The unwavering commitment of the Fijian Government in bringing back its nationals has been received with great appreciation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says they’ve had numerous letters of acknowledgement, thank you notes, emails, calls and texts messages from those that have returned home through repatriation flights.

