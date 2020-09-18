Force rewards 18 villagers for bravery

Eighteen villagers including students have been awarded Certificates of Commendation by the Fiji Police Force for their bravery.

The villagers assisted police in the arrest of the 22-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, assault, damaging property and common nuisance after erecting an illegal roadblock near Navesau last month

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu and senior officers presented Certificates and monetary rewards at Nabulini Village earlier this week as a show of appreciation.

[Source: Fiji Police]

Tudravu commended the efforts of all involved both young and old for assisting police in arresting the accused who was produced in court last month.

64-year-old Inoke Luvubula who was injured during the pursuit says being recognized for his efforts was unexpected as he felt assisting was the right thing to do at the time.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Originally from Rokovuaka Village, Luvubula says he was following others who were pursuing the alleged accused and could not duck for cover in time resulting in injuries that left him immobile for more than two weeks.

Also receiving her Certificate was 27-year-old Torika Ranadi the only woman in the group.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Ranadi played an instrumental role in the arrest of the accused and although she knew the accused, she decided to help knowing more people could have been harmed.

The Acting Commissioner says these villagers are great examples of the concept of community policing in that they did not turn a blind eye to criminal activities.



[Source: Fiji Police]