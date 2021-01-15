Force launches five-year strategic plan

The Fiji Police Force 2020-2024 Strategic Plan is aimed at setting new benchmark for the force.

Launching the Plan yesterday, Acting Police Commissioner ACP Rusiate Tudravu says by enhancing their capacity development they will be able to create a safe and secure environment for all Fijians and visitors to our shores.

ACP Tudravu says the five year Strategic Plan has synchronized the force’s dreams and aspirations.

He says effective crime prevention and control, efficient investigation, detection and successful prosecution, reliable intelligence, and road safety will be some of the key areas they will be focusing on.

“The next five years will mark exciting times for us as captured in detail in this strategic plan. All aimed at nurturing the professional development of our men and women. Our focus will be people oriented fostering a positive work environment to help officers realize their full potential.”

ACP Tudravu adds they look forward to government’s ongoing commitment towards achieving their mandate of maintaining law and order.