Force intends to reduce complaints

The Fiji Police Force has set a target to reduce complaints against the institution and its officers by 10 percent.

Minister for Defense, Inia Seruiratu says no officer is above the law and any indiscipline by a police officer is dealt with by the Internal Affairs Department.

“All procedures regarding any indiscipline is investigated thoroughly by the institution and dealt with accordingly. This is also listed in the performance indicators in the Fiji Police Force”.

Seruiratu highlighted there was a 12 percent decrease in complaints against police officers and its services in the last quarter of 2020.

The Defense Minister has also acknowledged and congratulated Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho on his reappointment.