News

Force emphasizes safety for back to school

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 14, 2021 12:30 pm
Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan. [File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant as they prepare to send their children back to school.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says the roads will get busy during peak hours and safety must be emphasized at all times.

ACP Khan says while the officers will be mobilized at main road junctions and outside the schools, the public must also take responsibility.

He adds the Force will also resume its road safety awareness in schools.

ACP says parents whose children will be going to school for the first time must ensure their safety.

