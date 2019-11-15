Home

Football in England: Government 'opens door for safe return in June'

bbc sports
May 15, 2020 11:11 am

The government says it is “opening the door” for the return of professional football in England in June.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday’s meeting with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League had “progressed plans”.

He added that plans for the sport to resume should “include widening access for fans to view live coverage”.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer said any return would be “slow” and “measured”.

