News
Footage of a student mugged raises alarm
October 7, 2020 4:35 pm
The incident took place on Kia Street in Raiwai on Monday as the victim was walking home.
A rather disturbing footage of the mugging of a University student has surfaced on social media and is raising concerns of safety.
The incident took place on Kia Street in Raiwai on Monday as the victim was walking home.
She was attacked by two men who can be seen running up to her, manhandling her and grabbing her bag before running off.
FBC News has been told the matter has been reported to police and residents are requesting more police patrols.
Just a week before Fiji Day, this is what my friend had to experience at Kia Street, Macfarlane Rd, Tulele Place. Fiji Police Force I ask for more police monitoring along these hotspots. All Fijians should be allowed to walk in peace, live in peace! As a student, losing your laptop, phone, and your ID cards is about as horrific as it can get. We need to build a safer Fiji for all of us! To those who can identify these young men, please do! Not only to help my friend but to help guide this young men who are wasting their potential by indulging in such activities to the light. We need to act together and we need to act now!
Posted by Shreya Kumar on Monday, October 5, 2020