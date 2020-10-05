Footage of a student mugged raises alarm

A rather disturbing footage of the mugging of a University student has surfaced on social media and is raising concerns of safety.

The incident took place on Kia Street in Raiwai on Monday as the victim was walking home.

She was attacked by two men who can be seen running up to her, manhandling her and grabbing her bag before running off.

FBC News has been told the matter has been reported to police and residents are requesting more police patrols.