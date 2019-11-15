Foot crossings to benefit Kabisi residents

Over a hundred farmers and residents in Kabisi, Sigatoka, will benefit from the two new foot crossings commissioned yesterday.

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the foot crossings ensure better accessibility for farmers and give no reason for vacant land not being used for agriculture.

Dr. Reddy adds the government will continue to render its assistance in a bid to boost Fiji’s agriculture sector.

“We want all this land which are lying idle to be brought under production. Not only in your interest, not only in your children’s interest but in the national interest. We are now driving forward to bring in the maximum possible vacant land under production. And of course, we will provide you with the leverage and we will provide you with the initial assistance”.

The Minister has urged residents to take ownership of the property and ensure it’s sustained for the future generation.