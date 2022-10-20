Shift in food systems vital: FAO

Rising food prices and supply shortages are two of the most pressing issues confronting the world today.

Today in Suva, a panel discussion between stakeholders discussed how Fiji’s agricultural food systems can be transformed for more sustainable, healthy, and affordable diets.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Policy Officer, Itziar Gonzalez says alternatives need to be discussed on how food systems can be transformed in light of challenges arising from global events such as the pandemic as well as the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

“We know that around the world, the food systems are underperforming because they are not able to produce healthy diets, affordable diets, for everybody so it’s not able to produce sources of livelihoods for the population and it’s taking a toll on the environment.”

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says consumers are at the centre of the food transformation system and their consumption pattern influences demand in the global food market.

“What they need to realize is that they (consumers) play a very important role in securing the healthier, more resilient and sustainable food ecosystem.”

Shandil says changes in consumer demand and behaviour can influence a significant shift in the food market, but only if consumers shift their perspectives toward much healthier, nutritious, and sustainable foods.