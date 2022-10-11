PIFR named category winner in GLP Films

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Island Food Revolution has been awarded a custom video production & promotional package from GLP Films and partners for their winning submission in GLP’s Sustainability Storytelling Competition

PIFR Executive Director, Robert Oliver says they are proud to have been selected as the winner.

GLP, an award-winning full-service content marketing agency, announced the six category winners this week, each of whom will receive a remote video production package and promotion by GLP and partners.

Article continues after advertisement



[Supplied]

Oliver says they’re honoured to be recognised for this award.



[Supplied]

He says Pacific food and recipes are at the centre of their work, and they use the power of reality television, radio, and social media to amplify these as solutions to change the eating behaviour of Pacific Islanders.



[Supplied]

Oliver says thereby, they contribute to reducing the NCD risk of unhealthy diets in the region.