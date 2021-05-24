More than 100k seed packs distributed  

The Ministry of Agriculture has so far distributed 106,431 seed packs to households throughout Fiji.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says almost 60 percent of families have received assistance since the first wave of COVID-19 and as a response to regular occurring natural disasters.

While officiating at the seeds handover by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Reddy says the program has ensured that all households remained food secured despite the impact of the pandemic.

He adds the initiative would also assist the Ministry to boost our agricultural exports.