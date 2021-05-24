Home

25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|UN's COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|
Food

More than 100k seed packs distributed  

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 2, 2021 2:57 am

The Ministry of Agriculture has so far distributed 106,431 seed packs to households throughout Fiji.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says almost 60 percent of families have received assistance since the first wave of COVID-19 and as a response to regular occurring natural disasters.

While officiating at the seeds handover by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Reddy says the program has ensured that all households remained food secured despite the impact of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the initiative would also assist the Ministry to boost our agricultural exports.

 

 

