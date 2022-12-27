Ministry encourages healthy food choices

The Ministry of Health is advising the public to be mindful of their consumption patterns during this festive season.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says during these seasons, it is notable that people’s consumption patterns escalate.

He says consuming sweet and salty products in excess could possibly lead to non-communicable diseases.

“Many of our eating patterns tend to escalate during the New Year and Christmas season, and it is important that we ensure that we are responsible and just try to eat and enjoy but do not eat just to get food.”



Dr James Fong.

Doctor Fong says this has been evident in previous years too, as people get into a jolly mood and do not pay heed to their consumption patterns and food types.

Doctor Fong is emphasizing making smarter and healthier choices.