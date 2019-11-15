Home

Locally processed foods help overcome biosecurity issues

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 3, 2020 4:30 pm
Producing locally processed foods for export helps the Agriculture Ministry to overcome biosecurity issues.[Source: Pipso]

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says these issues include the treatment of every single produce and the limited resources present to help in the processing of the products.

Dr Reddy says the ministry is also working with various food processing companies to meet the high demands from the market.

“Without going through numerous treatment and checks and balances, you can’t export fresh produce to New Zealand and Australian markets so when you process it and can it, that issue is not there. You don’t have to do any treatment, etc.”

Some locally processed foods include canned duruka, canned ivi, canned palusami, canned pineapple, and frozen vegetables to name a few.

 

 

