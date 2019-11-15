Agriculture Minister urges farmers to go commercial

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has called on farmers to think big and aspire to become commercial farmers.

While commissioning a new agro-export packaging shed for G.Group Fiji Limited in Waimalika, Nadi Dr Reddy says Fiji’s agriculture sector has a distinct advantage in terms of weather conditions, soil structure and fertility and associated cost of water.

He acknowledged the opening of the new agro-export packaging shed as it would create employment, in turn benefiting the Fijian economy.

The Minister also called on farmers to venture into commercial farming in order to be able to export their products.

Highlighting the availability of water sources, he says farmers need to take advantage of the low water costs as it is an expensive exercise in foreign countries.

He says the unit cost of water in overseas countries are high and here water is readily available, adding that this is one of the advantages we have in terms of agriculture production.