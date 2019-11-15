Home

News

Food waste affects environment

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 13, 2020 7:22 am
The Municipal Councils are also working towards managing waste in their communities and raising awareness on the issue.

One point three billion tonnes of food produced are wasted every year and this is affecting the society and the environment.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Assistant Representative, Joanne Young, 800 million people have limited access to food around the world.

“If we reduce our waste by one quarter, we would have enough food to feed the world’s population.”

Environment Officer, Jimmy Guanavou says food waste also affects the environment and in Fiji, 0.8 kilograms of waste is generated by a person on average, per day

“Our behavior towards the environment should improve as consumers to be sustainable consumers, therefore we strongly support and promote composting to the general public to address the management of food waste, household waste.”

