News

Food Stall Owner remembers struggles

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 15, 2021 5:25 am

Peter Crossby is a Food stall owner who has used his life experiences and passion to excel in life.

Crossby has been undertaking odd jobs in his life and struggling to find a job after the pandemic has forced him to start running his own food business.

With the love for cooking and his culinary skills, Crossby has managed to grow his Blue Bird Fast food stall located at the famous Civic Tower car park.

Article continues after advertisement

“Started business after the Covid-19 had happened after not receiving any jobs and finding it hard to get employed so I decided to start off with a small business on the side of the streets here just to earn some money for the living.”

Crossby has been supporting eight members in his family through this business and it has not been easy because of growing competition.

 As the number of food stalls increase, Crossby says he has had to come up with unique ideas to attract more customers.

He hopes to also one day open up his own restaurant.

