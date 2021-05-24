Food security remains a priority for the ministry

Grow your own food so your family does not suffer amidst rising food prices.

This was the message of the Minister of Agriculture to rice farmers in Nadrala Settlement in the upper valley of the Sigatoka River during the handing over of a portable rice mill to the farming cluster recently.

Inflation, according to Dr. Reddy, will be irrelevant if families grow their own food, such as cassava, dalo, and other vegetables.

Dr Reddy revealed that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) had just released a report that highlighted the increasing price of food worldwide and that it was a cause for concern. However, here in Fiji, this could be easily countered if production is increased.

He says the only way to bring prices down is to push more vegetables and food onto the market.

He also pointed out that even though food shortages may not be an issue, distribution along the supply chain is still a challenge in parts of the country.

Food security remains the Ministry’s priority and they will continue to provide the relevant assistance needed by farmers to help expand the sector.