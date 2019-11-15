Food security, an increasing concern

Being helping hands Fiji is a year old non-governmental organization.

The NGO run by volunteers, was primarily set up to assist vulnerable and needy families with medical assistance.

However, in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to change their focus to addressing food security concerns.

President and Founder of the NGO, Razia Mohammed says recently they have been inundated with calls for help.

“Every day we are receiving 25 to 30 calls, messages, emails of people who are laid off from work, who have babies, they don’t have milk, they don’t have food, and they don’t have diapers. So what we are trying to do, we are trying to reach out as much as possible.”

Earlier this week, the French government supplied the NGO with 250 packs of military relief food packs which can feed a family between three to four days.

Mohammed says they have coordinators across the country and are hoping to deliver the food relief packs to around 250 families in the coming days.