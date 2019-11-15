Food Processors Ltd to sell property worth over $6m

Food Processors Limited will be selling some of its non-essential property worth over $6 million.

Company Chair Raj Sharma says this is part of their re-structure for this year.

Sharma says they will sell off buildings that do not contribute to their core operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“In excess of $6.5million, these are major buildings that are rented out. But our priority now is to go back to our core business so that’s what we are doing because that is generating income to the rental income but it is not trying to drive the economic activity that we can pass it down to the farmers.”

Food Processors ltd says it wants to upgrade its main warehouse, plants, and machines in an effort to increase local and overseas processed food supply.

The company is a government subsidiary that supplies over 70 locally processed products.