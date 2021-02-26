Foods Pacific issued stop work order

Processed food manufacturer Foods Pacific Limited has been issued a stop work order by the Department of Environment.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, confirmed to FBC News that the Lami based company has been ordered to cease all food processing.

He says Foods Pacific was found to be discharging waste into the environment from about August last year and the issue has persisted until today.

“We again received further complaints, very serious ones. That was in January 2021 and again officers had to go and do another site inspection and that resulted on the 19th of January, in another Prohibition Notice.”

Wycliffe has revealed that the company was issued a prohibition notice in September last year over the same issue and another in November.

He says in all instances Foods Pacific carried out remedial work to stop the discharge from its factory but eventually, the matter came up again.

The Ministry has collected wastewater samples and ordered laboratory tests on the discharge to ascertain whether it is safe.

Results on the tests are expected shortly.

Foods Pacific Managing Director, George Patel, could not be reached for a comment.