Food operators to maintain good hygiene practices

Restaurants and eateries not complying with the Ministry of Health’s Food Safety Regulations will be penalized.

Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo says many of these businesses have been fined for breaching certain provisions of the Regulations.

Deo says food operators need to comply as this concerns the health of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Regardless of whether you are big, small, multi-corporation or a chain of a restaurant or you are family-run, you need to be focused on food safety.”

He says the transportation, storage, and handling of food is important.

“Good hygiene practice is the core to making sure that food is safe. It also ensures that consumer’s get a product that they want to receive in a manner they feel is appropriate.”

To ensure food businesses comply with the regulations, a food handlers training was conducted in Suva yesterday.

This will be an annual event.