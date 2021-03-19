Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Food operators to maintain good hygiene practices

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 5:50 pm
Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo.

Restaurants and eateries not complying with the Ministry of Health’s Food Safety Regulations will be penalized.

Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo says many of these businesses have been fined for breaching certain provisions of the Regulations.

Deo says food operators need to comply as this concerns the health of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Regardless of whether you are big, small, multi-corporation or a chain of a restaurant or you are family-run, you need to be focused on food safety.”

He says the transportation, storage, and handling of food is important.

“Good hygiene practice is the core to making sure that food is safe. It also ensures that consumer’s get a product that they want to receive in a manner they feel is appropriate.”

To ensure food businesses comply with the regulations, a food handlers training was conducted in Suva yesterday.

This will be an annual event.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.