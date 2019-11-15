Food-Inspired aims to support more women

Lautoka based Non-Government Organization “Food Inspired” is committed to supporting women struggling financially, during this COVID-19 period.

Representative Wayne Lino says following the graduation of 42-women from Lovu Hart, the NGO has considered expanding their business training program in the Western division.

Lino says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of women to stay at home as most of them are without work and have little to support their families.

Article continues after advertisement

“Training like this will attract more funders so we can train more women in the art of jam and chutney making but food safety and of course how to keep track of the money that they make.”

The Food-Inspired representative adds that the trainers from Australia could not make it to the country, however, there are people within the NGO who have been equipped to carry out the training.