Food handlers urged to be compliant

The Suva City Council is conducting training for food handlers to ensure they comply with the Food Safety Regulations.

Special Administrator’s chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says some restaurants are not complying with the hygiene standards, which is a challenge for the Council.

Tikoduadua says they will be conducting spot checks as consumer safety is a priority.

“Once you are certified it doesn’t end there. We want to ensure that they practice this every day. We will be doing surprise visits to the restaurants and eateries to ensure they comply with all the requirements.”

The Council will now be carrying out food handlers training annually.

There are around 400 eateries and restaurants in Suva.