Food distribution in the North to begin soon

A massive food ration distribution will soon be undertaken in the Northern Division.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says this distribution is expected to go to all households in the three provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata.

Rainima says the distribution is based on a report tabled by the Ministry of Agriculture following their assessment.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News can confirm, the assessment had noted a wide-spread damage of farms in all the three provinces.

Provincial Administrators in the three provinces and officials from the National Disaster Management Office are finalizing the calculation for the distribution

The date of distribution is yet to be confirmed.