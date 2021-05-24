Followers sing praise of appreciation

Hanuman Chalisa and Divine Bhajan Program held in Lautoka yesterday noted a large turnout.

The spiritual program was hosted to thank the Lord for guiding Fijians out of the COVID-19 crisis as people can now collectively have spiritual functions as places of worship have opened.

The program was hosted in association with Sumeet Tappoo, other stakeholders and partners to instill cultural and religious values and tolerance amongst followers.

This program was covered live via the Fijian Broadcasting Corporations Radio Fiji 2 Facebook page and had thousands of viewers participating virtually.