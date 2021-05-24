Home

Follow rules urges LTA as borders open

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 4:25 pm

The lifting of the containment border signifies the progress made by the country in the battle against COVID-19.

However, this should not turn into a tragedy for others warns the Land Transport Authority Board Chair, James Sowane.

Sowane says Fijians need to remain vigilant of the fact that COVID-19 still poses a threat and we must follow all health and safety guidelines in place.

Since the containment border was lifted at 4am on Friday, Police booked 129 drivers for speeding while six were arrested for drunk driving.

Sowane, says the ability to travel is a reason to celebrate but safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Sowane is also urging public service vehicle drivers to ensure they strictly abide by the new 70% seating capacity.

He is reminding the public to plan their travels properly, with the new curfew times in mind.

