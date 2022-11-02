Focus on maintaining land lease money distribution: Tabuya

The PA Deputy Leader and provisional candidate Lynda Tabuya

A People’s Alliance government will ensure that equal distribution of land lease money among land owners will continue.

The PA Deputy Leader and provisional candidate Lynda Tabuya stated this while speaking to residents of the Raibevu settlement in Tacirua last night.

A few days ago, the PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka admitted that the Prime Minister was right in stating that indigenous land is safe under the 2013 Constitution.

The equal distribution of land lease monies was introduced by this government.

During the political campaign meeting, a resident questioned Tabuya on whether they could check the system used to calculate the land lease money distribution because some landowners are not receiving enough returns.

“One thing we have promised as the party is that if everyone is getting the same amount of lease monies and so we will need to work on how we can increase that amount of money and there are ways on how we can do that we increase the size of the pie.”

Tabuya says the party will be releasing its manifesto next week.

She adds that the document will clearly outline how and what the party will do to minimize the impact of social issues in Fiji.