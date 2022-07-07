Focus on local food: Dr Waqainabete

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is again advising Fijians to utilize local fruits and vegetables as food prices continue to soar.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians should eat local foods and continue backyard gardening.

“Through COVID with the backyard gardening, as a family we did do backyard gardening, and I must also admit that after COVID, our backyard gardening as a family has become a little bit lacking.”

Dr.Waqainabete says fruits and vegetables are abundant in supply in Fiji’s local markets, as well as seafood.

He adds that during this challenging financial period, it is imperative for people to look after their health and adhere to health advisories issued by the ministry.