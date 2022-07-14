Focus on establishing more trade channels

[Source: Supplied]

Investment Fiji aims to effectively market opportunities and incentives available in the country to the Australian investors through an Investment and Trade mission next week.

The event will take place in Brisbane and Sydney from Monday.

Thirty local businesses are set to gain greater access to the Australian market which supports Fiji’s growing presence in Australia and building on the long-standing relationship the two countries share.

Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says one of their primary goals is to secure markets for the numerous Fijian products that will be exhibited during the week-long event.

Chetty says it is also important for them to network with companies in Australia to establish a trade channel and identify what sectors have an export demand.

The official delegation will be led by the Minister of Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya, Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto along with Reserve Bank of Fiji Deputy Governor Esala Masitabua and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon.

During the mission, the Fijian delegation will engage in a number of business-to-business meetings which will allow the local business delegates to network and promote their products and services to the right audience.