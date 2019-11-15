Focus now is rehabilitating schools: Seruiratu

With only three weeks remaining until the new school year starts, discussions are underway on the best possible action to take with regards to schools severely damaged by TC Yasa.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says a team from the Ministry of Housing, Army Engineer and the Assessment Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Education is currently assessing the damage to the schools.

Seruiratu says they are considering a few options and these include deferring the school start date or relocating students from the severely damaged schools if the start date is to be maintained.

He adds, these are being discussed by the planning team and the Divisional Education Officer Northern and a submission on this will be made to Suva.

“The focus now – the RFMF has sent the first 30 men team and another two 30 men team are on standby to be deployed across– is for us to do temporary infrastructure even with the use of tarpaulins that we have. UNICEF is also here so that we can identify what we can do to ensure there is minimal disruption to the 2021 academic year.”

The 2021 school year starts on January 19th