Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|
Full Coverage

News

Focus now is rehabilitating schools: Seruiratu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 4:25 pm

With only three weeks remaining until the new school year starts, discussions are underway on the best possible action to take with regards to schools severely damaged by TC Yasa.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says a team from the Ministry of Housing, Army Engineer and the Assessment Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Education is currently assessing the damage to the schools.

Seruiratu says they are considering a few options and these include deferring the school start date or relocating students from the severely damaged schools if the start date is to be maintained.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, these are being discussed by the planning team and the Divisional Education Officer Northern and a submission on this will be made to Suva.

“The focus now – the RFMF has sent the first 30 men team and another two 30 men team are on standby to be deployed across– is for us to do temporary infrastructure even with the use of tarpaulins that we have. UNICEF is also here so that we can identify what we can do to ensure there is minimal disruption to the 2021 academic year.”

The 2021 school year starts on January 19th

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.