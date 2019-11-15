Focus is on helping those affected by TC Sarai:PM

The Prime Minister is determined to provide assistance to those Fijians whose lives were battered by Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

In his New Year’s address, Voreqe Bainimarama says all relevant government branches are currently working to normalize all essential services.

The Prime Minister says TC Sarai is yet another call to strengthen the country’s resilience to natural disasters.

“Right now my total focus is on the Fijians who through no fault of their own are recovering from yet another bout of severe weather. We will get services back online and we will continue to invest in more resilient infrastructure, construct sea-walls, plant mangroves and implement other adaptive measures. While these projects take time and vast resources, they are worth every dollar and every ounce of effort we can give them.”

Bainimarama adds his government prioritizes the well-being of all Fijians.

“I want every Fijian to know that I will never stop fighting to protect our well-being and our progress from the increasing frequency and intensity of these storms. We will build our resilience, we will support you in recovering and rebuilding and we will make the special effort to protect our children, the elderly and those living with disabilities.”

Bainimarama says the focus now is on helping those affected by TC Sarai rebuild their homes.

“We’ve entered a new decade, bigger still a new half-century as 2020 marks 50-years in our onward march as an independent nation. But right now my government is focused on restoring the services our people need and putting TC Sarai behind us.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is wishing all Fijians a Happy and safe New Year.