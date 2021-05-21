Home

News

FNUSA slams reports by NFP Leader

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 4:17 am
Ketan Lal [left] and NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad

The Fiji National University Student Association Council has slammed reports that were published in The Fiji Times.

The FNUSA expressed its disappointed at NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad and The Fiji Times for a false article which claimed that 180 students at the FNU Natabua campus had not received food.

The student body says the story titled “NFP wants explanation” published yesterday blatantly misled the people of Fiji.

FNUSA President Ketan Lal confirms that all 180 students had been provided with free meals for the last five weeks and food ration packs.

Lal says no student at any of FNU’s hostel facilities has gone hungry adding that each student is provided with food at the university’s cost and signs off when they receive their food or ration.

He says student association reps on the ground, as well as countless members can confirm this.

Lal says it is very disheartening to see false information being published on the media without any verification and even more disheartening to see the welfare of students being used as a political tool.

The FNUSA President stresses that the institution will always remain politically neutral and focused on ensuring that the education needs of all students are catered for.

Lal emphasized that students at the university are there for an education and are not to be used as political props.

He also apologized to the concerned parents and guardians of the hostel students and assured them that no student is going hungry.

The student body is urging the media to verify information and encourages all youth to keep an eye out for fake news.

 

