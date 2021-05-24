FNUSA extends deadline for scholarship applications

The Fiji National University Students Association says it wishes to help as many students as possible through its scholarships.

Association President Ketan Lal says they are extending the closing date for applications.

Lal says the association wants students to excel academically, and hence they will continue to receive applications.

“We open our scholarships for 2022, it was closed last week but we have extended it for another week. We want more students to apply for that scholarships at the same time we want youth to stand up for what is right in this country.”

Lal says when students are provided education, which in itself gives them the voice to speak for what is better for the nation.

The vocal youth adds that he is committed to fighting for youth, particularly their rights.